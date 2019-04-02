‘As of now, singer Sapna Chaudhary is not joining BJP’

Ending days of speculation over her possible candidature for the Lok Sabha poll from the Capital on a BJP ticket, party sources on Monday said that Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary will not be joining the party.

However, Ms. Chaudhary will be among the star campaigners for the BJP in constituencies with sizeable Jat and Purvanchali populations such as the South, North-East and West Delhi Parliamentary constituencies. Sources said the party has left its door ajar for the former reality television star to come into the fold.

Sources said that “more clarity” on whether or not she will formally join the BJP would emerge “in a few days”. The development comes after Ms. Chaudhary met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday evening. A similar meeting between Ms. Chaudhary and Mr. Tiwari last week had triggered speculation about her joining the BJP to contest in the upcoming general election.

Tiwari to call on Vishwas

Mr. Tiwari is expected to call on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel leader Kumar Vishwas on Monday evening, said sources.

“Mr. Tiwari and Ms. Chaudhary met on Sunday evening to discuss the party’s campaign for the LS election in the Capital. She will not be joining the party at the moment, but she is more than likely to be a star campaigner for the party in Parliamentary segments where she enjoys immense popularity,” the source said.

“Ms. Chaudhary is not joining the party as of now... there will be clarity on this issue in a day or two,” said another party source.

Reports of her joining the Congress and being fielded from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh had begun doing the rounds after a picture of Ms. Chaudhary with Congress’ Eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had surfaced before her meeting with Mr. Tiwari.

Manifesto for Delhi

Party insiders also said that Mr. Tiwari, who is among the 40 star campaigners chosen to canvass for the BJP, will be part of as many as 34 public events, scheduled between April 3 and April 9, across the country.

“The Delhi unit of the BJP will also have its own manifesto for the Lok Sabha election focussing on issues related to the Capital and its political scenario,” said a party leader.