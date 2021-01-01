As new cases fall, govt. reduces COVID-19 beds

Capital witnesses 574 fresh infections in 24 hours

The Delhi government on Thursday decreased the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 in both government and private hospitals as the number of new cases has been showing a downward trend.

The Capital, meanwhile, witnessed 574 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,25,369, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. Of the total cases, 6,09,322 people have recovered and there are 5,511 active cases.

Also, 13 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,536.

The Delhi government has allowed normal healthcare services in 2,556 beds in seven Delhi government-run hospitals including, Lok Nayak, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality and GTB Hospitals, which were earlier reserved for COVID-19 treatment, as per an official order.

Before the order, 4,696 beds in these seven hospitals were reserved for COVID-19 treatment and it has now been reduced to 2,140, according to the order issued on Thursday.

The government has also allowed 108 private hospitals, including Akash Healthcare in Dwarka, BLK Hospital in Pusa Road, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad, to reduce their bed strength, as per a separate order.

However, five private hospitals will continue to operate as fully dedicated COVID-19 facilities. The hospitals are Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Fortis Super Speciality Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini, Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital in Model Town, and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital in Pusa Road.

“Orders have been issued to Delhi hospitals, to de-escalate the number of Covid dedicated beds with immediate effect. This has been done in light of the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in Delhi,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

“The Delhi government is preparing 1,000 centres for vaccine. We are completely ready with all the preparations – from storage to roll-out. We are only waiting for the vaccine to be made available,” Mr. Jain said earlier in the day.