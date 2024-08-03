As DU admissions enter phase two, Dean of Admissions holds webinar to explain process in detail

With Delhi University admissions entering the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi on Friday held a webinar to explain the process to the aspirants in detail. Ms. Gandhi said phase two of the allocation-cum-admission process will comprise subject mapping, program eligibility, preference selection, and preference preview.

This is the third consecutive year that the university is relying on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results for admissions. The process was delayed by a month as the CUET results, which were to be released on June 30, were announced only on July 28.

The Dean of Admissions said the students will have to first enter their Class 12 marks, along with their CUET results, while matching the CUET subject results with the marks obtained in the corresponding Class 12 subjects. Based on the marks and the mapping done by the students, the portal will auto-generate the courses for which they are eligible.

Following this, students will be able to fill in their course and college preferences. They will be able to apply only for the programmes for which they are eligible.

Ms. Gandhi urged aspirants to fill in as many options as they possible, but not pick courses at random, as the order of the preferences will determine the course they get admitted to.

The portal will auto-lock preferences by August 9. A simulated rank will be released by the university on August 11. Following this, students will have the option to reorder their preferences between August 11 and August 12.

The first seat allocation list will be out on August 16, in which students will get their best possible combination of seat and college on the basis of their marks and eligibility. After the first allocation, students will have the option of accepting the course. They will later get the option to ‘upgrade’ if there are vacancies in the courses which were higher in the students’ preference list.

