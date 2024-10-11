As Delhi enters Deepavali season, govt. yet to issue orders to enforce its ban on firecrackers

A month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced a ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2025 to curb air pollution, an order to implement the restrictions is yet to be issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi government officials told The Hindu.

Firecrackers are currently being sold in different parts of the city ahead of the Dasara and Deepavali celebrations, according to traders.

“The file for the ban on firecrackers was pending with the Lieutenant-Governor’s office for the final nod. This week, it came back to the Chief Minister’s Office. An order is yet to be issued,” a government official said, adding it is expected to be issued soon.

When contacted, the government spokesperson did not offer any comment over the delay in the implementation of the ban.

The curbs were announced on September 9 by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, restricting the production, sale, storage, and use of all types of firecrackers to control air pollution in the winter season.

Mr. Rai had told reporters that the ban will be “strictly implemented” across the Capital with the help of the city police and other stakeholders.

“Right now, we are selling firecrackers but the government order can come anytime, so we are not stocking up much for Deepavali,” a trader from Old Delhi said.

“The government fails to control other forms of pollution and in the end bans firecrackers. It is our Deepavali business, the biggest one we have. It is being affected because of it,” he added.

In the past also, the government had banned firecrackers but curbs largely remained on paper as people violated them with impunity during Deepavali.

Other measures

Meanwhile, a government official said a 24-metre-high smog tower near Connaught Place remains defunct. Built on an experimental basis at ₹20 crore to clean air around its vicinity following a Supreme Court order, it was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021.

The government had restarted it last November following directions of the top court but it was shut this year before monsoons like every year and is yet to be restarted.

“The government had last year itself informed the court that the tower is not that effective in controlling air pollution. Now, the government will ask the Supreme Court again for directions on how to go forward,” a source said.

Earlier, the government had launched a 21-point Winter Action Plan, including drone monitoring, artificial rain, and the constitution of a special task force to combat air pollution in coming months.

Anti-dust drives, deployment of mobile anti-smog guns, and dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring States for a coordinated effort have also featured in the strategy.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi and other parts of north India.