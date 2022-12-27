As cold tightens grip, people at night shelters say basic facilities missing 

December 27, 2022 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has announced an awareness drive to help rough sleepers off the streets and keep them warm this winter, but many of the homeless taking refuge in government shelters have complaints about the lack of basic facilities.

The DUSIB currently has 195 permanent shelter homes for the city’s homeless and those who have come from other States. It has also set up more than 130 temporary shelters to accommodate more people with the temperature already dipping below 3 degrees Celsius. It provides facilities like bedding, blankets, and food at these homes. According to the data available on the DUSIB’s website, around 6,850 people stayed at various shelter homes on Sunday night.

DUSIB member Bipin Rai said anyone who does not have a place to stay can come and avail of these facilities. “No documentation or identification is required to stay at a night shelter,” he told The Hindu. However, at shelter tents near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), people, mostly patients and their attendants, said they had to show their Aadhaar card and hospital documents in order to get inside.

Zimmedar Kumar from Bihar’s Motihari, who is in Delhi for his sister’s treatment, said, “I had to show our Aadhaar cards and her OPD form to the caretaker to get an entry into the tents.” But Kumar, who was earlier sleeping on the street side inside the AIIMS premises and came to the shelter on December 18, said the “stay and food were a big relief ”.

‘Big relief’

Caretakers at the permanent shelter home in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur said they, too, checked Aadhaar card before allowing a person in. “Sometimes drug addicts try to come and stay here despite having a home in the city,” a caretaker said.

Asked about the claims, Mr. Rai said identification was not mandatory and that he will look into the matter. “In Kotla Mubarakpur, there was an incident when a few intoxicated locals created a ruckus. That may have been the reason why they are a bit more cautious now,” he said.

People at the AIIMS shelters, managed by Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses, an NGO, also said there was no drinking water available in the tents. Residents of a cabin shelter home at Lodhi Road complained they had to rely on a water tanker that comes every day. People also denied the DUSIB’s claims of providing three meals a day saying that only tea is provided for breakfast on most days and that the quality was “manageable as there’s no other choice”.

Abdul Raheem, who is in Delhi for his wife’s cancer treatment at AIIMS, said, “Water is a problem here as the water booth is the only source. While they give dal-rice for lunch and roti-sabzi for dinner, there is nothing for breakfast with tea.” A staff at the Kotla Mubarakpur shelter, requesting anonymity, admitted, “As per the menu, rusk or toast has to be provided with tea, but we receive material which lasts only for a day or two.”

‘Nothing for breakfast’

Refuting the claims, a senior official at Akshaya Patra Foundation, which is responsible for providing food to many of these shelter homes across the city, said his team and he ate the same food to maintain the quality. He added that breakfast items are also delivered regularly.

Residents at the AIIMS tents said the makeshift toilets sent by the DUSIB were also not functional and they had to use a nearby public toilet. “The problem is that it closes at 8 p.m. Where do we go after that?” Raheem wondered.

With the weather getting worse, the DUSIB is hoping to get more people to its shelter homes.

Mr. Rai said the Board has divided the city into 15 clusters and has deployed a rescue team for each of them. It has also set up a 24x7 control room and issued helpline numbers (14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560) for people to give information about homeless persons.

