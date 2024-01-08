As cold tightens grip, Delhi govt. extends winter break for students up to Class 5

January 08, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Directorate of Education on Sunday extended the winter break for students of Nursery to Class 5 in Delhi schools till January 12 due to extreme weather conditions prevailing in the Capital.

However, schools will open for all other classes on Monday, according to an order issued by Director of Education Bhupesh Chaudhary.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that all schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will remain closed for the next five days.

According to the order, primary section students will be returning to schools only on January 15, with January 13 and 14 being second Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

22 trains delayed

Meanwhile, the Railways said 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘cold day’ conditions accompanied by shallow to moderate fog for next week. According to it, western disturbance is likely to bring rain to north-west India on January 8 and 9. This weather system is likely to bring cloudy weather with light rain in the Capital, bringing down the maximum temperature in the city, the IMD said.

In the past a few days, the maximum temperature in the city has remained below the season’s average of 19 degrees Celsius.

Brief respite

On Sunday, there was a brief respite from the cold as the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung – the official weather station in the city – was 18.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above season’s average. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

The coldest day so far was January 4, with the maximum temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

