As city’s air quality dips, Delhi govt. forms special teams to check on violators

A day after emergency measures to control air pollution were announced, Chief Minister Atishi said her government has constituted 99 teams to ensure compliance with dust control measures while 116 teams each will be deployed by the MCD during day and night to check on biomass burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister after chairing a meeting of senior officials of different departments on Tuesday said that the Delhi government is carrying out a slew of measures to fight air pollution and deploying 324 anti-smog guns across the city is one among them.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said, “A total of 33 teams have been formed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 33 teams by the Revenue Department, and 33 teams by the Industries Department. These 99 teams will conduct inspections on a day-to-day basis. These teams will ensure that dust control measures are being followed at both government and private construction sites.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About the issue of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the Chief Minister said that 79 MCD teams will work during the day and another 75 teams will work at night to remove it.

“Another important mandate for the MCD is to prevent open biomass burning. To check on this, 116 teams each will be deployed during the day and night,” she added.

She said Delhi Police will deploy additional personnel at traffic-prone spots and home guards will be on standby if their services are needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about road dust, the CM said that one of the major causes of it is damaged roads. “The PWD is repairing 1,400 kilometres of road on a war footing and the timelines for repairing roads under NCRTC and DMRC have been set for October 30. Last week, we held a review meeting with MCD, where it was agreed that MCD would repair potholes on its damaged roads,” she said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that GRAP rules, issued by the CAQM, apply not only to Delhi but also to the entire NCR, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

“However, we often see that while the Delhi government works proactively to implement measures, the same is not done in the neighbouring regions. We have our government in Delhi, the surrounding areas are governed by the BJP and we depend on them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that pollution from brick kilns cannot be addressed unless the Uttar Pradesh government takes action. The Delhi government is providing 24-hour power supply in Delhi, but Ghaziabad and Gurugram do not have the same, leading to generator use there, and we suffer the consequences, he added.

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked “Stage 1” of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution, as air quality of Delhi was in the “poor” category.

BJP slams govt.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed the AAP government as “visionless” in tackling pollution and alleged that the government neither has the will nor an action plan to combat pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachdeva said that the two primary causes of winter pollution in Delhi are stubble burning in Punjab and dust from local construction sites and roads. “Sadly, the Chief Minister made empty promises without presenting any concrete plans from her government.”

Criticising Mr. Rai, Delhi BJP chief said, “Only in Delhi can the same Minister claim the air is clean in the morning, ban firecrackers in the afternoon, and implement emergency GRAP measures by night.” He accused Mr. Rai of “misleading” the public without backing his statements with serious studies or reports.

AQI readings

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 198 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, down from 234 a day earlier, as per the CPCB’s daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. By 9 p.m., the overall AQI of Delhi was back in the “poor” category, according to CPCB data. However, the air quality in Anand Vihar worsened to the “severe” category, while it was “very poor” in Mundka at 9 p.m.

“The air quality is likely to be in moderate category on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is likely to remain in poor category from Thursday to Friday,” according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Every winter, air pollution spikes in the national capital and the larger Indo-Gangetic plains due to multiple reasons, including slow wind speed, stubble burning and bursting of firecrackers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.