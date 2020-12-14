As AAP goes on ‘mass fasting’, Kejriwal asks citizens to fast for farmers

‘Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win,’ the Delhi Chief Minister says in a tweet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is observing a day's fast on Monday in solidarity with protesting farmers, asked citizens also to fast in support of the farmers.

The AAP is also holding a “mass fasting” at the party headquarters in support of farmers, in which AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are present.

“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet on Monday morning.

At the “mass fasting” at the party headquarters, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said, “Today, we all from AAP are on mass fasting. Central government should listen to farmers and they should remember that we can make ‘roti’ every day at our houses because of farmers.”

“Central government should remember that they came to power because of farmers, but if they forget the farmers because their arrogance, then the farmers will bring them down too,” she added.