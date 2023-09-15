ADVERTISEMENT

Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as DPCC chief

September 15, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

Appeals to all former members of the Congress who defected to the BJP to come back and join hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ‘raise the issues of common people’

Alisha Dutta

DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely with senior party leader Ajay Maken (centre) and others on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday formally took charge as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). Addressing party workers at the DPCC headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Mr. Lovely said his first priority will be to strengthen the organisational structure of the Congress in the national capital.

Mr. Lovely, a four-term MLA from Gandhi Nagar, held the post of DPCC chief earlier as well between 2013 and 2015.

He, however, joined the BJP in 2017 and came back to the grand old party in 2018. Having realised that joining the BJP was a “big mistake”, he made an appeal to all former members of the Congress who defected to the BJP to come back and join hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “raise the issues of common people”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at both AAP and the BJP, Mr. Lovely held the two parties responsible for changing a “green Delhi to a polluted Delhi”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US