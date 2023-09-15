Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as DPCC chief

September 15, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday formally took charge as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). Addressing party workers at the DPCC headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Mr. Lovely said his first priority will be to strengthen the organisational structure of the Congress in the national capital.

Mr. Lovely, a four-term MLA from Gandhi Nagar, held the post of DPCC chief earlier as well between 2013 and 2015.

He, however, joined the BJP in 2017 and came back to the grand old party in 2018. Having realised that joining the BJP was a “big mistake”, he made an appeal to all former members of the Congress who defected to the BJP to come back and join hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “raise the issues of common people”.

Taking a dig at both AAP and the BJP, Mr. Lovely held the two parties responsible for changing a “green Delhi to a polluted Delhi”.