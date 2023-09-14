ADVERTISEMENT

Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

September 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - New Delhi

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

PTI

Newly appointed DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely (front row, with blue turban) shows victory sign along with Congress leaders near DPCC office in New Delhi on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Newly appointed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge of office on Thursday.

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

Mr. Lovely was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from the Gandhi Nahar seat. He worked closely with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died in 2019.

He has served as transport, education, urban development and revenue minister during the Congress regime in Delhi. He has served as Delhi Congress chief earlier as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lovely was fielded against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir and the AAP's Atishi from the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US