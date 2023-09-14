Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

September 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge of office on Thursday.

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

Mr. Lovely was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from the Gandhi Nahar seat. He worked closely with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died in 2019.

He has served as transport, education, urban development and revenue minister during the Congress regime in Delhi. He has served as Delhi Congress chief earlier as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lovely was fielded against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir and the AAP's Atishi from the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.