Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

September 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Newly appointed DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely (front row, with blue turban) shows victory sign along with Congress leaders near DPCC office in New Delhi on September 14, 2023.

Newly appointed DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely (front row, with blue turban) shows victory sign along with Congress leaders near DPCC office in New Delhi on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Newly appointed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge of office on Thursday.

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

Mr. Lovely was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from the Gandhi Nahar seat. He worked closely with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died in 2019.

He has served as transport, education, urban development and revenue minister during the Congress regime in Delhi. He has served as Delhi Congress chief earlier as well.

Mr. Lovely was fielded against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir and the AAP's Atishi from the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

