Arvinder Singh Lovely returns as president of Delhi Congress 

September 01, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed the new president of the Delhi unit of the Congress on Thursday, an apparent move to revive the party’s fortunes in the national capital, where it has not been able to win even a single Assembly election or a seat in the Lok Sabha for a decade now.

Mr. Lovely will replace Anil Kumar, who has been leading the party in Delhi since March 2020.

A four-term MLA from the Gandhi Nagar constituency, Mr. Lovely was the Urban Development and Education Minister between 2003 and 2013 in the Sheila Dikshit government and held a number of other portfolios like Transport, Tourism and Revenue as well. Mr. Lovely left the Congress for a year in 2017 to join the BJP and rejoined in 2018. He had held the post of the Delhi Congress chief between 2013 and 2015.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a release said Mr. Lovely has been appointed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge with immediate effect.

Mr. Lovely’s elevation can bee seen part of the organisational rejig in the state units that the Congress president has undertaken in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The new Delhi Congress president will have his work cut as he has to lead the party at a time when its leaders are averse to any seat-sharing pact with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the general election.

Both the Congress and AAP are now part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which will be taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the general election.

Congress leader Alka Lamba had earlier stirred a political storm by saying that her party will “prepare to fight all seven seats” in Delhi, drawing a sharp response from AAP which said this will render the INDIA bloc meaningless.

Mr. Lovely on Thursday said his job is to strengthen the party in Delhi and “all decisions on an alliance with AAP will be taken by the party’s top leadership”.

Speaking after his appointment, Mr. Lovely said he will motivate Congress workers and remind people of unprecedented development works carried out by his party during its 15-year rule in the capital.

The Congress was dislodged from power by AAP in the 2013 Assembly polls, after which it failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“In the past nine years, Delhi has witnessed deterioration in every field and the infrastructure created by the previous Congress government with careful planning and forethought has been destroyed. The BJP and AAP squandered their time and resources in clashing with each other, instead of providing good governance,” Mr. Lovely said.

He exuded the confidence that the Congress will return to power in Delhi. “I will try my best to keep the party workers motivated to bring out their best to widen the reach and influence of the Congress in the Capital,” he added.

Mr. Lovely began his political career through student politics and was the general secretary of the the National Students Union of India (NSUI) from 1992 to 1996. In 1998, he was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly as its youngest MLA.