Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief

August 31, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed the new chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

General secretary of the All India Congress Committee K.C. Venugopal in a release on Thursday announced Mr. Lovely’s appointment.

“Congress president has appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” the release read. It added that the party appreciated the contribution of outgoing president Anil Chaudhary.

Mr. Lovely a four-term MLA from the Gandhi Nagar constituency has also been the Urban Development and Education Minister between 2003 and 2013 during the Sheila Dikshit government.

Mr. Lovely left the Congress for a year in 2017 to join the BJP and rejoined in 2018. He had held the post of DPCC chief earlier as well between 2013 and 2015. His appointment comes at a time when in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come together under the INDIA bloc.

However, there has been no decision yet on what the alliance will entail when it comes to seat-sharing in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP government is in power. Several Delhi Congress leaders have been vocal against a tie-up with the AAP but have left the decision to the Congress high command.

Mr. Lovely will have his work cut out for him to try and revive the party which has not won a single Lok Sabha seat or an MLA seat since the 2013 Assembly election.

