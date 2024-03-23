ADVERTISEMENT

‘Made of iron’: Kejriwal’s wife reads his message, written in ED custody

March 23, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

A court remanded Arvind Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

The Hindu Bureau

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a video posted on Arvind Kejriwal’s X handle on March 23, his wife Sunita read out a message which she said was written by the Delhi Chief Minister from jail.

“Whether I am inside jail or outside I will work to serve the country. I have launched many struggles and will continue to launch movements and therefore this arrest does not amaze me. We need to work together to make India the number one country in the word.”

Also Read | Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

“In India, there are many internal and external forces that are trying to weaken India. We have to identify and defeat these forces,” he said.

“Mothers and sisters in Delhi must be wondering that Kejriwal has gone in, will we now get our ₹1,000 (new scheme launched in this year’s Budget)? I urge them to have faith in me. I will be out soon.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have I ever made a promise and not fulfilled it? Your son and brother is made of iron. I am very strong. I have only one request. Go to the temple and seek blessings for me,” he said in the letter Ms. Sunita read out.

In a message to AAP workers from ED custody, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Don’t hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers.”

Also Read | ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids: Delhi Minister Atishi

A court on Friday remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP workers protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the remaining proceeds of crime” and to “confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation”.

ALSO READ
‘Gangs run from jail, not govts’: BJP leaders slam AAP over protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Delhi court remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being “involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / national politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US