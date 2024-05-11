Arvind Kejriwal’s release from jail a game changer for AAP, INDIA bloc: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Amid election season, Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s absence from political centre stage for 50 days due to being lodged Tihar jail shaped the party’s campaign narrative centered around ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’. AAP’s campaign inadvertently focused on aspects of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest the by the Enforcement Directorate.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “there are crores of people who were awaiting the release of Mr. Kejriwal. This release is a big game changer for the entirety of INDIA bloc. The biggest mistake by the BJP was his arrest in which’s aftermath, he dominated the narrative on issues of his arrest during the elections first, then related to insulin and his bail from Supreme Court across the country.”

“He has been in people’s mind, not just in Delhi but across the nation. This will impact elections in a positive way for us, we will in all seven seats in Delhi and in other states also we will leave a mark,” Mr. Bhardwaj added.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case related to the now scrapped excise policy. Since his arrest, AAP has run an extensive campaign for the Lok Sabha polls which kept him in focus. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal was touted as his messenger, she led several roadshows, asking for votes on behalf of her husband.

In the days leading up to the polls, the party held roadshows, sabhas and other campaign events which asked for people to go and vote against dictatorship in Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal has been referred to as the ‘sher’ of AAP, supporters outside the party office after the announcement of the interim bail gathered in victory. An AAP worker said “Our sher is back, he is here to campaign and win this election for us. A new wave of excitement and rigor has been evoked in the party.”

While the party is unsure of how this will change the campaign they are running for polls, they have entered a huddle. Mr. Kejriwal is not allowed to speak about his case, however, he has been granted bail to campaign.

Subhash Chopra, chairman coordination committee, Congress said, “This is a big victory for the INDIA bloc, we welcome the SC orders for his bail. This will have an impact on the campaigns too, a proper plan of action is already in motion.”

He added that workers from AAP and Congress will be on the ground and in the forefront of our campaigns. AAP and Congress have entered a four-three seat sharing alliance in the capital.

