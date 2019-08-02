Arvind Kejriwal’s office receives death threats over emails

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office received emails allegedly threatening to kill him. Police have registered a case and begun a probe.

A senior police officer confirmed that they received a complaint from the CM’s office regarding the threat after which Delhi Police Cyber Cell Special Unit registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that two emails were received on July 25 and July 30 which contained the death threats. “Details are being sought and further investigation is under way,” the officer said.