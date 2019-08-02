Arvind Kejriwal’s office receives death threats over emails

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office received emails allegedly threatening to kill him. Police have registered a case and begun a probe.
A senior police officer confirmed that they received a complaint from the CM’s office regarding the threat after which Delhi Police Cyber Cell Special Unit registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
Police said that two emails were received on July 25 and July 30 which contained the death threats. “Details are being sought and further investigation is under way,” the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor