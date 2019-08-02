Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s office receives death threats over emails

more-in

Delhi police register case and a probe in being conducted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office received emails allegedly threatening to kill him. Police have registered a case and begun a probe.

A senior police officer confirmed that they received a complaint from the CM’s office regarding the threat after which Delhi Police Cyber Cell Special Unit registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that two emails were received on July 25 and July 30 which contained the death threats. “Details are being sought and further investigation is under way,” the officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 5:08:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/arvind-kejriwals-office-receives-death-threats-over-emails/article28792011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY