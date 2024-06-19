ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

Updated - June 19, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 02:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The counsel appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on June 19 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Mr. Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

