GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

The counsel appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody

Published - June 19, 2024 02:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail, in New Delhi. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on June 19 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Mr. Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

Related Topics

Delhi / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.