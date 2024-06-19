Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on June 19 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Mr. Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.