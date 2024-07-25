GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 8 in excise policy case

The judicial custody of AAP leader CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha and other accused was extended till July 31

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:25 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:15 pm IST

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen protesting against ED and CBI in connection with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near BJP headquarters in New Delhi on June 29, 2024. File

Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen protesting against ED and CBI in connection with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near BJP headquarters in New Delhi on June 29, 2024. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Delhi court on July 25 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Kejriwal’s custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till July 31, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till August 8.

Also Read | CBI misled Supreme Court, arrested Kejriwal despite claiming probe was complete, says Sanjay Singh

The Judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the money laundering case. The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case. He is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s pleas seeking interim bail, challenging arrest by CBI

Meanwhile, on July 1, Mr. Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the CBI. The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody. On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the ED.

(With THB inputs)

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / court administration

