Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 20 in Delhi Excise Policy case

ED requested cancellation of Kejriwal’s bail granted in June; the court asked ED if his bail cancellation would lead to a re-arrest

Published - August 08, 2024 05:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

ANI
Representational image. Judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal extended till August 20

Representational image. Judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal extended till August 20 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rouse Avenue court, a district court, on Thursday (August 8,2024) extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a CBI case linked to Delhi Excise policy.

Mr. Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja on Thursday (August 8,2024) extended the Judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August 20. CBI moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal on July 29. He was arrested by the CBI on June 26. Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail in a money laundering case by the Supreme Court on July 12. Earlier he was granted regular bail by the trial court on June 20.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the money laundering case in March. The court has already taken cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet against Mr. Kejriwal. He was granted a bail in money laundering case by the trial court which was under challenge before the Delhi High Court. In, Delhi Excise policy case CBI has also arrested Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha and others.

Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

In the Delhi Excise Policy case, the ED requested the High Court on Wednesday (August 7,2024) a short adjournment to address its plea for the cancellation of bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court expressed confusion about the potential consequences of cancelling the bail, questioning whether such a move would result in Kejriwal's re-arrest. "I am confused. Are you going to arrest him again?", the Delhi High Court questioned the ED on whether cancelling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail would lead to his re-arrest. The court's inquiry aims to clarify the implications of the ED's plea for bail cancellation.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / law enforcement / Delhi

