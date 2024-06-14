GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Delhi excise policy case to be heard on June 19

During the proceedings, the ED requested the court to adjourned the matter till June 25

Updated - June 14, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A Delhi court on Friday fixed for June 19 the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourned the matter after the ED sought time to file reply in the matter.

The judge, meanwhile, fixed for Saturday an application filed by Mr. Kejriwal seeking directions to allow his wife to join through video conference the proceedings of the medical board constituted to determine Mr. Kejriwal's health condition and treatment.

The judge directed the jail authorities concerned to file a reply in matter.

"Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join medical board. Before passing any order I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow," the judge said.

During the proceedings, the ED requested the court to adjourned the matter till June 25.

The judge, however, said he would consider the accused's convenience for the next date of hearing, not the probe agency's.

"The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED's) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours," the judge said.

A Delhi court had on June 5 dismissed Mr. Kejriwal's application seeking interim bail on medical grounds in the case.

The judge, however, had directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Mr. Kejriwal's medical needs in judicial custody.

The judge had also extended the judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal till June 19.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / judiciary (system of justice) / money laundering

