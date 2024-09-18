ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal will move out of official residence in a week: AAP

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The AAP leader said it was yet to be decided where Mr. Kejriwal will live

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his official residence within one week, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

At a press conference here, Mr. Singh said Mr. Kejriwal would also give up all the facilities he enjoyed as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kejriwal, accompanied by a delegation of AAP legislators, visited the L-G Secretariat to tender his resignation on Tuesday and formally stake claim to form a new government under Atishi's leadership.

"Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Mr. Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a Chief Minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people. We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, 'I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,'" Mr. Singh said.

The AAP leader said it was yet to be decided where Mr. Kejriwal will live.

