GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple in Delhi, set to address party workers today 

Published - September 15, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

A day after stepping out of jail, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir with his wife and senior party colleagues. The AAP chief was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation case in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

“I prayed to God for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. May God continue to help us in our fight to save the country,” he posted in Hindi on X.

Mr. Kejriwal and his party colleagues are known to visit the temple to mark significant occasions. The Delhi CM visited the temple a day after being released on interim bail in May this year and in June before returning to jail. Last month, senior party leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also visited the temple after stepping out of jail, as did AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh after the apex court granted him bail in April this year.

The AAP chief, along with Mr. Sisodia, later met senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence. Mr. Singhvi had represented both AAP leaders in the apex court.

Mr. Kejriwal is likely to address workers at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, AAP asserted that the Delhi government’s work will continue as usual in response to statements by the leaders of the State BJP and the Congress units, who claimed that the Supreme Court had curtailed Mr. Kejriwal’s authority while granting him bail, rendering him a “non-functional Chief Minister”.

Published - September 15, 2024 12:19 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.