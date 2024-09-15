Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple in Delhi, set to address party workers today 

A day after stepping out of jail, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir with his wife and senior party colleagues. The AAP chief was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation case in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

“I prayed to God for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. May God continue to help us in our fight to save the country,” he posted in Hindi on X.

Mr. Kejriwal and his party colleagues are known to visit the temple to mark significant occasions. The Delhi CM visited the temple a day after being released on interim bail in May this year and in June before returning to jail. Last month, senior party leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also visited the temple after stepping out of jail, as did AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh after the apex court granted him bail in April this year.

The AAP chief, along with Mr. Sisodia, later met senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence. Mr. Singhvi had represented both AAP leaders in the apex court.

Mr. Kejriwal is likely to address workers at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, AAP asserted that the Delhi government’s work will continue as usual in response to statements by the leaders of the State BJP and the Congress units, who claimed that the Supreme Court had curtailed Mr. Kejriwal’s authority while granting him bail, rendering him a “non-functional Chief Minister”.