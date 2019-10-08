Arvind Kejriwal unlikely to take part in Denmark climate summit, say sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to participate in the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, according to Delhi government sources.

There was no clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) till Tuesday morning for Mr. Kejriwal, who was originally scheduled to depart on a 2 p.m. flight on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister was part of an eight-member delegation scheduled to attend the summit and none of them had received the required nod from the MEA to make the international trip till as late as four hours before they were scheduled to fly.

“As far as the clearance is concerned, there is no change in the status since last evening. The Chief Minister will most likely not be able to attend the conference that is scheduled between October 9 and 12,” the source said.

Meanwhile, according to the source, the Chief Minister might make an unscheduled appearance at the traditional Luv Kush Ramlila celebrations at the Red Fort grounds in the evening.

The Delhi Chief Minister, at the Danish capital, was scheduled to address a joint press conference to launch the Clean Air Cities Declaration with the Mayor of Paris and leaders from Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Portland, Jakarta and Barcelona.

He was also a confirmed speaker at two sessions. In the session titled ‘Breathe Deeply’, he was to speak on his government’s experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government that led to the 25% reduction in air pollution in the city.

In addition to addressing the Asian Mayors and City Leaders Meeting on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth, Mr. Kejriwal was also scheduled to meet with the mayors of Sydney, Johannesburg and Rotterdam for bilateral engagements.