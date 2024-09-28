GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence, AAP scouts for supremo’s new address

Arvind Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his Assembly constituency New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party in a statement

Updated - September 28, 2024 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. File

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister in the Civil Lines area, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Mr. Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi Chief Minister earlier this month, said he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from the first week of October.

"Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon and search for his new accommodation has been intensified. Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency New Delhi, as he intends to remain connected with the people there," the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) said in a statement.

“AAP MLAs, councillors, workers as well as the common people are offering him accommodation, regardless of their social, economic, or political background,” the party said.

Mr. Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents.

The AAP has also demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Mr. Kejriwal for holding the president position of a national party.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:19 pm IST

