Arvind Kejriwal to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sept. 17 at 4.30 p.m., to tender resignation, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as Chief Minister.

Updated - September 16, 2024 04:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has confirmed the meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) at 4:30 p.m.

The AAP supremo had said he would become Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

CM ‘s resignation months ago would have spared people agony: Cong. 

"The Chief Minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday (September 16, 2024).

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - September 16, 2024 04:20 pm IST

New Delhi / Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

