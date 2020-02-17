Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time.
Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.
Other members of Kejriwal’s cabinet Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are scheduled to take charge later in the day.
The new cabinet is going to meet soon. Portfolios of the ministers are expected to be announced after the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.