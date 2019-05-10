Arvind Kejriwal assault: accused says he regrets act

“I do not know why and how it happened that day. When I was behind the bars, I regretted what I did that day,” said Suresh Chauhan, the man who had slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on May 4 evening.

Mr. Chauhan is staying at his relative’s place in the outskirts of the city after he has come out on bail on Wednesday.

“I know what I did was shameful. I am clueless as to why I did it. I used to attend the CM’s rallies and meetings regularly because I have been emotionally connected to him since Anna Hazare movement,” he said.

He said he always believed that Mr. Kejriwal will do something for people like him, but got agitated after the CM did not meet his expectations.

“I am ashamed of myself... I have never been associated with any political party nor will join any in future,” Mr. Chauhan also said.

He came out on bail on Wednesday after serving three days in judicial custody.

An FIR was registered against him at Moti Nagar police station under Sections 323 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.