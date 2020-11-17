Arvind Kejriwal seeks support from Centre to impose lockdown in marketplaces which may emerge as COVID hotspots

New Delhi

17 November 2020 14:39 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought support from the Centre to impose lockdown in selected marketplaces which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. He also proposed to withdraw a previous order on allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

Addressing an online media, Mr. Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions against the earlier limit of 200 from his previous order.

He said the Centre and all agencies are taking “double efforts” to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots,” the chief minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal also thanked the central government for helping people of Delhi in difficult times and appealed to Delhiites “with folded hands to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.”

Delhi has witnessed an increase in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.