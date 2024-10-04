ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal begins relocation to another residence

Published - October 04, 2024 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

He will be moving to a bungalow at 5 Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

ANI

Trucks arrive at former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines area, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following his resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has begun vacating the official CM residence on Friday (October 4, 2024), party sources said.

According to AAP sources, he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5 Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

The AAP confirmed the move, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road." Notably, as per sources,Mr. Mittal had himself extended the offer for Arvind Kejriwal to shift to his residence.

The visuals from former Delhi Chief Minister's residence show mini trucks entering the residence

Entrance of the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road where Mr. Kejriwal will be relocating, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal who offered his official residence to Mr. Kejriwal said he was happy that the AAP National Convenor was going to stay with him.

”When Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the CM a few days back, I came to know sometime later that he doesn’t have a house to live in. I invited him to reside in my Delhi house as my guest...this is delightful for me as an AAP worker and MP,” said Mr. Mittal.

