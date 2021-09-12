Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor

New Delhi

12 September 2021 13:08 IST

Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N. D. Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Mr. Kejriwal, on Saturday.