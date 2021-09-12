DelhiNew Delhi 12 September 2021 13:08 IST
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor
Updated: 12 September 2021 13:11 IST
Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N. D. Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.
The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Mr. Kejriwal, on Saturday.
