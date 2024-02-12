GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya today

February 12, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (right) with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (right) with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the recently inaugurated Ram Temple there, according to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources.

A source said Mr. Kejriwal will be accompanied by his parents and wife.

The Aam Aadmi Party convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

“My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony,” he had said.

