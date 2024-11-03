ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal to resume ‘padyatra’ from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden ahead of Assembly election

Updated - November 03, 2024 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different Assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls

PTI

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will resume his padyatra (foot march) from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will waive ‘inflated’ water bill on becoming CM again: Kejriwal

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different Assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Mr. Kejriwal will resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Padyatras were halted due to festivals. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden and the foot marches will continue throughout November and December," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal, says BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him

Mr. Singh accused the BJP of trying to stop these foot marches by "attacking" Mr. Kejriwal.

"The BJP has tried to stop Kejriwal from reaching out to people directly by attacking him during his padyatra. I challenge the BJP to compete with the work done by the AAP as it has governments in 22 states," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the BJP put AAP leaders in jail to stop the development work being done by its government for the people of Delhi.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the AAP's allegations.

On October 25, the AAP had alleged that Mr. Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, was attacked by "BJP goons" during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, a charge trashed by the saffron party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US