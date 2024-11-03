GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal to resume ‘padyatra’ from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden ahead of Assembly election

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different Assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls

Updated - November 03, 2024 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will resume his padyatra (foot march) from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden later in the day.

Will waive ‘inflated’ water bill on becoming CM again: Kejriwal

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different Assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Mr. Kejriwal will resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden.

"Padyatras were halted due to festivals. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden and the foot marches will continue throughout November and December," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal, says BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him

Mr. Singh accused the BJP of trying to stop these foot marches by "attacking" Mr. Kejriwal.

"The BJP has tried to stop Kejriwal from reaching out to people directly by attacking him during his padyatra. I challenge the BJP to compete with the work done by the AAP as it has governments in 22 states," he said.

He also alleged that the BJP put AAP leaders in jail to stop the development work being done by its government for the people of Delhi.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the AAP's allegations.

On October 25, the AAP had alleged that Mr. Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, was attacked by "BJP goons" during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, a charge trashed by the saffron party.

Published - November 03, 2024 02:08 pm IST

