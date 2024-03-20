Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court challenging ED summons in money-laundering case

March 20, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, who has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Thursday, has been listed for hearing on Wednesday before a Bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.

Mr. Kejriwal has, so far, skipped eight summonses issued by the ED between December 2023 and March 2024 in the case, calling them “illegal” and “politically motivated”. A Delhi court had last week granted bail to the AAP chief on two complaints filed against him by the probe agency for skipping six of the previous eight summonses.

On Monday, the CM had skipped ED summons for questioning in another case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

DJB case

The DJB case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that former Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora had awarded a contract worth ₹38.02 crore to a private firm even though it did not meet the eligibility criteria.

The work was related to supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning electromagnetic flow meters.

In February, the ED had arrested Mr. Arora and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal.