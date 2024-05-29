ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail extension plea

Updated - May 29, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 11:39 am IST - New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests

PTI

AAP national convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court registry on May 29 refused the urgent listing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests.

The Supreme Court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Mr. Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

On May 28, a Vacation Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Chief Minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgment has been reserved in the main matter.

If the BJP puts democracy in jail, then democracy will have to be run from jail: Arvind Kejriwal

Mr. Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The Chief Minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he would surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

The Supreme Court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the Chief Minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Why did the Supreme Court not apply its Kejriwal bail precedent to Hemant Soren? | Explained

It had directed that Mr. Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

