March 16, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in a court on March 16 in connection with ED’s complaint against him for not complying with the Central agency’s summons for interrogation in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam.

The court allowed bail to Mr. Kejriwal on furnishing a bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Kejriwal left court after furnishing the bond after his lawyer requested that he be given bail so that he could leave the court and then proceedings could go on.