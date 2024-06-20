Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in Delhi Excise policy case

A Delhi court on June 19 granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise policy case. The court also declined the Enforcement Directorate prayer to stay Mr. Kejriwal’s bail order for 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge Niyay Bindu reserved the order in the bail plea after hearing arguments from the accused as well the ED on the application. The ED sought to link Mr. Kejriwal to the alleged proceeds of crime and co-accused, and the defence that claimed the prosecution has no evidence to nail the AAP leader.

On June 19, the court extended Mr. Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3.

(With inputs from PTI)