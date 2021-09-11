Arvind Kejriwal exhorts AAP cadre to work for people, country

He tells them not to desire any post within party.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told party volunteers not to desire any post and work for the people and the country.

“Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are our chief ideologists and we walk the path shown by them. Bhagat Singh, at a young age, did make the supreme sacrifice for the country... Like Bhagat Singh, each of our volunteers should be ready to make the supreme sacrifice,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video address.

Mr. Kejriwal said that a new national council had been elected and welcomed the members.

He said the AAP was formed to serve people and make sacrifices.

“To all new members of National Council, I want to say that one thought should be there in your mind: ‘how can I serve the community and country, and if needed, be ready to sacrifice everything for the country?’” he said.

“Don’t desire any post in the AAP. Your happiness should come from work... Work in such a way that Arvindji will come to you and say ‘I have seen your work or heard about your work and please take this post or fight election on this ticket’,” he added.

He said the party workers should give up any greed or desire for posts.

“I don’t want a time to come when people will look at us and say, ‘They have become like the BJP or the Congress’,” the AAP chief said.