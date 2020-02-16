Arvind Kejriwal to take over as Delhi CM | Eclectic mix of attendees for swearing-in

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on Sunday at the city’s Ramlila Maidan where a multi-level security arrangement has been put in place.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to bless "their son".

Eclectic mix of attendees for swearing-in

Fifty persons, including safai karmacharis, students, teachers, doctors, and bus marshals — called Delhi ke Nirmata — will share the stage as special guests with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in on Sunday.

List contains principals, teachers, traders, labourers, engineers, doctors, bus marshals, auto drivers, metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation worker and others who have contributed in building Delhi.

Special invitees include the beneficiary students of the Jai Bhim Yojana, who are expected to contribute towards the development of Delhi in the future also are invited.

Mr. Satyadev Manjhi has come all the way from Baliyan Gram Panchayat in Bihar for the swearing in ceremony. He is on a mission to spread the "Hum Do Hamare Do" slogan to control population and wants Mr. Kejriwal to support him. | Photo Credit: Rocky Soibam

The students of Delhi government schools who won chemistry and maths olympiads in Moscow, doctors of Mohalla clinics, bike ambulance drivers, the Farishteys of Delhi and the familiy members of the martyrs those who received ₹1 crore as 'samman rashi' from the Chief Minister were also invited.

The list also contains architects of the Signature Bridge, mobile sahayaks who brought various government services to the doorsteps of the people of Delhi, and representatives from the farming community.

Hectic preparations for AAP’s big day

The white stage from where Mr. Kejriwal and his Cabinet will take oath on Sunday afternoon is being decorated with orange, white and yellow flowers. Facing the stage, thousands of metal chairs with green and red seats were being arranged for the event.

The chairs were divided into nine blocks for the public, which were separated by metal walls, and in one such block more than 100 AAP volunteers had assembled to take instructions for Sunday’s duty.

(With inputs from PTI)