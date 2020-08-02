Ram Nath Kovind, Arvind Kejriwal condole death of U.P. Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun

Ram Nath Kovind. File

New Delhi

02 August 2020 13:06 IST

Kamal Rani, the cabinet minister for Technical Education in the U.P. government, succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of Smt. Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers," Mr. Kovind tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to twitter to issue a condolence message: “V sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. We all need to take precautions to protect ourselves. Don’t take corona lightly," he tweeted.

Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62.

On July 18, the Minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, where the 62-year old succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Kamal Rani was an MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur. Before that, she was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice.