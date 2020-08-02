Ram Nath Kovind, Arvind Kejriwal condole death of U.P. Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of Smt. Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers," Mr. Kovind tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to twitter to issue a condolence message: “V sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. We all need to take precautions to protect ourselves. Don’t take corona lightly," he tweeted.
Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62.
On July 18, the Minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, where the 62-year old succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Kamal Rani was an MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur. Before that, she was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath