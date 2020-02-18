Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting with top officers to discuss implementation of 10 guarantees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of “ten guarantees” including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, sources said.

Issues like potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, safety of women and the cleaning of the Yamuna are included in the agenda of the meeting scheduled to be held at noon on Wednesday, sources said.

This would be Mr. Kejriwal’s first meeting with top officers of various departments of the Delhi government after taking the oath of office on Sunday.

“All Secretaries and Principal Secretaries have been asked to attend the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister on Wednesday,” the sources said.

A Cabinet meeting is also scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

After taking charge of their respective offices on Monday, Delhi Cabinet Ministers said they would work to fulfil promises made in the “guarantee card”, which includes a reduction in pollution and an expansion of the metro network.