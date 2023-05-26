Arvind Kejriwal asks why the President is being excluded from the opening of the new Parliament building

May 26, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over President Droupadi Murmu being excluded from the inauguration of the new Parliament building. AAP had earlier declared that it would be boycotting the event on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Modi did not invite the then President Ram Nath Kovind to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple. He was also not invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament House. Now, he is not even getting the new Parliament House inaugurated by the present President Draupadi Murmu. SC and ST communities across the country are asking if they are considered inauspicious and that’s why they aren’t getting invited by the BJP?” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

‘Anti-Dalit move’

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi over its failure to invite Mr. Kovind for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Parliament and Ms. Murmu for its opening.

Mr. Singh said not inviting the two Presidents was a blow to the entire Dalit-Adivasi community and “the decisions reflect a disturbing belief that the presence of Dalits and Adivasis would bring ill fortune to the government”. Such acts raise serious concerns over the administration’s views regarding inclusivity and fairness, he said.

‘Blatant disrespect’

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said by not extending an invitation to the President, the BJP government was demonstrating its blatant disrespect for the highest office in the country.