Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | SC to hear plea against HC order upholding his arrest by ED today

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested

April 15, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 06:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party supporters install a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at ITO foot over bridge in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters install a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at ITO foot over bridge in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 15 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against a High Court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court’s website, a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear on April 15 Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s April 9 order.

Also Read | Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case?

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the High Court has upheld his arrest in the money-laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with “little option” after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. The High Court has dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency’s custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Track latest updates here:
  • April 15, 2024 06:33
    Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: An explainer on the New Delhi Excise Policy on liquor which was scrapped in 2022, and has landed Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders in trouble

  • April 15, 2024 06:32
    ED opposed foreign travel of approver in excise scam months before Kejriwal’s arrest: Sanjay Singh

    Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case.

    Mr. Singh questioned the agency’s intentions in doing that and cited in support a media report, according to which, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the foreign travel of P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, a non-executive director of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, in a court three months before Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

    There was no immediate reaction from the ED against the allegation.

    PTI

  • April 15, 2024 06:30
    Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against HC order upholding his arrest by ED today

    A two-judge Bench of the ​Supreme Court​ is scheduled to hear on April 15 a petition filed by ​Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal​ to quash his arrest in in a ​Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case​.

    The case is listed before the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The petition is listed at the very end of the board at item number 57.

    Read here

