Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi High Court for bail in Swati Maliwal assault case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the High Court seeking regular bail in the case of alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar, who was sent to 14 days of judicial custody on May 31, has been accused of assaulting Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

A trial court had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing “grave and serious” charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.

In his plea before the High Court, Mr. Kumar said the trial court had failed to consider the fact that his further custody was not required as all evidence and witness statements have been collected by the investigating officer.

Mr. Kumar’s first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court, which said there appeared to be no “pre-meditation” by the Rajya Sabha member in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be swept away.

An FIR was registered against CM’s aide on May 16 under various IPC provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.