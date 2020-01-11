Arundhati Roy visits Jamia, donates books to students

Author Arundhati Roy on Saturday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and donated books to the open library being run by students.
On December 15, 2019, police barged into the library of the university and allegedly used force against students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
As a mark of protest, some students started the Read for Revolution campaign outside the Jamia where regular reading sessions are held.
Ms. Roy visited Gate No. 7 of the university, which has become a site of protest against police action, and donated the books authored by her.
She also addressed the students and raised slogans of Inquilab Zindabad, Jamia Zindabad, JNU Zindabad.
