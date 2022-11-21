Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner 

November 21, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar personally called and congratulated Arun Goel on his appointment

The Hindu Bureau

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arun Goel, a retired IAS officer of the 1985 Punjab cadre, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India here on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as the international observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Mr. Goel on his appointment. 

With Mr. Goel assuming charge, the third and final vacancy in the Election Commission of India (ECI), which had remained unfilled since Mr. Kumar was elevated to the position of CEC, has been filled.

Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Mr. Kumar said that his vast and diverse administrative experience will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring that the electoral process is more inclusive, accessible and participative.

A Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England, Mr. Goel started his career as District Election Officer/Collector in Punjab’s Bhatinda in 1993.

Over the years, he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and Culture Secretary, among others before retiring as Secretary from the Ministry of Heavy Industries recently.

