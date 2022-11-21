  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar personally called and congratulated Arun Goel on his appointment

November 21, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on November 21, 2022.

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arun Goel, a retired IAS officer of the 1985 Punjab cadre, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India here on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as the international observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Mr. Goel on his appointment. 

With Mr. Goel assuming charge, the third and final vacancy in the Election Commission of India (ECI), which had remained unfilled since Mr. Kumar was elevated to the position of CEC, has been filled.

Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Mr. Kumar said that his vast and diverse administrative experience will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring that the electoral process is more inclusive, accessible and participative.

A Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England, Mr. Goel started his career as District Election Officer/Collector in Punjab’s Bhatinda in 1993.

Over the years, he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and Culture Secretary, among others before retiring as Secretary from the Ministry of Heavy Industries recently.

Related Topics

election / voting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.